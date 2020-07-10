More than 500 Sri Lankans repatriated from three countries

July 10, 2020   01:13 pm

A total of 278 Sri Lankans stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been repatriated to the island today (10).

A special flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines had returned to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 4.50 am this morning, carrying a group of Sri Lankan migrant workers in the UAE.


A group of 266 Sri Lankans in Moscow, Russia meanwhile returned to the BIA this afternoon (10), in a charter flight belonging to the national carrier.

These repatriated Sri Lankans are reportedly students pursuing higher education in Russia.

In addition, five more Sri Lankans were brought back to the country from Japan this morning.


In the meantime, Ada Derana correspondent said 24 foreign sailors, who are a part of a foreign ship anchored in Sri Lanka, have arrived in the country from Qatar.

All these arrivals and returnees have been subjected to PCR tests at the airport.

