India in talks with Sri Lanka over request for debt relief

July 10, 2020   02:24 pm

India on Thursday said it was holding talks with Sri Lanka over the island nation’s request for postponement of repayment of debt.

“The matter has progressed and technical level discussions are presently underway,” Spokesperson in India’s Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

He was responding to a question on the issue at an online media briefing.

Sri Lanka is reeling under a major economic crisis and has requested several countries and international donors, including India to provide debt relief.

