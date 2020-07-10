-

The Ministry of Health confirmed that one more patient infected with Covid-19 has completely recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

This recovered patient is reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), according to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit.

Accordingly, the total count of recoveries from Covid-19 has increased to 1,980.

Following the detection of 196 more virus-positive patients from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu today (10), Sri Lanka’s infections tally soared to 2,350.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 359 of them are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.