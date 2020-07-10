Warning issued for severe lightning and strong winds

-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Eastern, North-central, Central, Uva, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm is likely at some places in the above areas, it said issuing a warning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.