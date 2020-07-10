AG files indictment against Champika over accident in 2016

-

The Attorney General has filed indictment with the Colombo High Court against former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka over the alleged hit-and-run accident in 2016.

The AG’s Coordinating Secretary, Senior State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, stated that the former parliamentarian has been charged with causing grievous injuries to a person by rash and negligent acts, among other charges.

Meanwhile indictment has also been filed against the former OIC of the Welikada Police Station ASP Sudath Asmadala who is charged with fabricating false evidence.

This is with regard to the alleged hit-and-run incident which took place back in 2016, where the vehicle in which the former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister was travelling in collided against a motorcycle, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider.