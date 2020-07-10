AG files indictment against Champika over accident in 2016

AG files indictment against Champika over accident in 2016

July 10, 2020   03:42 pm

-

The Attorney General has filed indictment with the Colombo High Court against former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka over the alleged hit-and-run accident in 2016.

The AG’s Coordinating Secretary, Senior State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, stated that the former parliamentarian has been charged with causing grievous injuries to a person by rash and negligent acts, among other charges. 

Meanwhile indictment has also been filed against the former OIC of the Welikada Police Station ASP Sudath Asmadala who is charged with fabricating false evidence. 

This is with regard to the alleged hit-and-run incident which took place back in 2016, where the vehicle in which the former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister was travelling in collided against a motorcycle, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories