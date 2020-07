-

The gold price hit an all-time high on Thursday (09) with the price of 24 -carat gold sovereign reaching Rs.100,000 for the first time in history.

According to the Colombo Gold Rates, 24-carat gold sovereign was recorded at Rs. 100,000, 22 -carat gold sovereign was at Rs. 91,700 and 21-carat gold sovereign was recorded at Rs. 87,500.

