87 new cases of coronavirus brings tally to 2,437

July 10, 2020   05:47 pm

Eighty-seven new cases of novel coronavirus have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,437.

A total of 283 new cases have been reported so far today (10).

The Department of Govt. Information said all new cases reported today are patients identified from Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center. 

Accordingly 339 persons from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center have tested positive for Covid-19 thus far.

A total of 446 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while the number of recoveries currently stands at 1,980.

