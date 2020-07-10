-

Another 10 new cases of coronavirus have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,447.

The Health Ministry said that 09 returnees from India and one returnee from Pakistan, all under quarantine, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Accordingly 293 new cases of coronavirus have been reported so far today (10), a record daily high of new infections in the country.

Earlier today, 283 persons from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center had been confirmed as Covid-19 positive.

Presently a total of 456 patients infected with the virus are being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries stands at 1,980.