Covid-19: three more cases moves total to 2,450

July 10, 2020   09:38 pm

Three more patients have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country so far to 2,450.

Three returnees from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who were in quarantine have tested positive. 

Accordingly a record total of 296 new cases have been identified so far today (10).

Earlier today, 283 from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center, 09 returnees from India and a returnee from Pakistan had tested positive.  

Presently almost 460 patients infected with Covid-19 are being treated at hospitals while 1,980 patients have recovered. 

