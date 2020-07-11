300 new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday

July 11, 2020   08:43 am

Three more new cases of Covid-19 have been reported last night bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,454.

Three close contacts of an inmate of the Kandakadu rehabilitation center have tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly a total of 300 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Sri Lanka on Friday (July 10), the highest ever daily count of new infection reported in the country so far.

This includes 283 persons from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center, 09 returnees from India, 03 returnees from UAE, a returnee from Pakistan and an inmate of the Welikada Prison.

Accordingly 463 patients are currently being treated at hospitals for Covid-19 while the total number of recoveries is 1,980.

