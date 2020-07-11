100 returnees from Middle East leave SLAF quarantine center in Palaly

July 11, 2020   09:16 am

A hundred arrivals from Middle Eastern countries, who were quarantined at the SLAF quarantine center in Palaly, have been released this morning, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) said.

SLAF said the Quarantine Centre at Palaly was operated on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias in order to support the government’s effort of controlling the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka.

On the instructions of the Commander, these civilians were provided with all required necessities to make their stay as comfortable as possible, it said.

The operation and management of the SLAF Quarantine Centre at Palaly was conducted under the supervision of the Commanding Officer of SLAF Station Palaly.

