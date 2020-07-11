Showers expected in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Swell waves may experience, 2.0 – 2.5 m height at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle.