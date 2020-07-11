-

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, the balance of the ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has now surpassed Rs. 1,458 million.

Sri Lanka Amarapura Mahasangha Sabha has donated Rs. 1,000,000 to the Fund. The Cheque relating to the donation was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during the commemoration ceremony of founding Theros of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya held at the BMICH.

In addition, retired Air Force Adviser A.M. Kulatunga Bandara (Rs. 50,000), Mrs. Irine Perera (Rs. 5,000), Mr. D.M.K. Dissanayake (Rs. 46,400), Mr. D.L. Chandradasa (Rs. 5,000), Kothmale Divisional Secretariat (Rs. 28,400), Medical Consultant N.W.J.K. Premadasa (Rs. 173,977) and Medical Consultant A.K. Bandaranayake (Rs. 171,133) donated to the COVID-19 Fund.

The fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,458,345,529.45.

Local, as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialing #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.