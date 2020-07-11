234 Sri Lankans repatriated from England

-

Another batch of Sri Lankan nationals who were stranded in England due to the Covid-19 pandemic have arrived in the country onboard a special repatriation flight.

Ada Derana reporter said that a SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 234 passengers and arriving from Heathrow Airport in London reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (11).

He said that the returnees include Sri Lankan students who were studying in England as well as those employed in that country.

The passengers and crew of the flight have been subjected to PCR tests within the airport premises.