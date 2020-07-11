234 Sri Lankans repatriated from England

234 Sri Lankans repatriated from England

July 11, 2020   12:45 pm

-

Another batch of Sri Lankan nationals who were stranded in England due to the Covid-19 pandemic have arrived in the country onboard a special repatriation flight. 

Ada Derana reporter said that a SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 234 passengers and arriving from Heathrow Airport in London reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (11).

He said that the returnees include Sri Lankan students who were studying in England as well as those employed in that country.

The passengers and crew of the flight have been subjected to PCR tests within the airport premises. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories