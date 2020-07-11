President joins SLPP election campaign in Kandy

President joins SLPP election campaign in Kandy

July 11, 2020   01:54 pm

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited Kandy today (11) extending his support for the election campaign of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidates in the districts. 

President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Kandy district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

He kicked off the visit by first attending the public meeting held in front of the Nawalapitiya Bus Stand organized by former minister Maindananda Aluthgamage.

He will attend other public gatherings organized in the district throughout the day by SLPP candidates including Anurdha Jayaratne, Adam Fariz, Ananda Aluthgamage, Sarath Ekanayake, Wasantha Yapa Bandara, Berty Arulswamy, Dilum Amunugama and Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories