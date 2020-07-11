DG of Govt. Info. calls for impartial probe on obstruction of journalist

-

The Director General of Government Information Nalaka Kaluwewa has requested the Acting IGP to carry out an impartial investigation immediately regarding the incident where the former OIC of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) IP Neomal Rangajeewa had obstructed the duties of a photojournalist at the Colombo High Court.

In a letter to the Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, the Director General stated that all media organisations had reported a news showing physical intimidation by an individual identified as a police officer obstructing the professional duties of a journalist at the Hulftsdorp court complex yesterday.

He states that the journalist in question is holder of the official media accreditation issued by the Department of Government Information and that the government has assured that it is the responsibility of all parties to assist and allow those holding the said identification to perform their legal duties.

The Director General of Government Information said that the incident was in violation of the vocation freedom guaranteed by the media accreditation and therefore called for a complete and impartial investigation into the incident immediately.