Repatriation of Sri Lankans to be temporarily suspended

Repatriation of Sri Lankans to be temporarily suspended

July 11, 2020   06:06 pm

-

The government has decided to temporarily suspend the repatriation of Sri Lankan nationals to the island from overseas.

Additional Secretary to the President, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage stated that repatriation flights will be temporarily halted with effect from July 14.

Special repatriation flights operated by SriLankan Airlines carrying 234 passengers from England and 229 from Australia had reached the island today (11).

These include Sri Lankan students and migrant workers who were stranded in those countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories