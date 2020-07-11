Repatriation of Sri Lankans to be temporarily suspended

-

The government has decided to temporarily suspend the repatriation of Sri Lankan nationals to the island from overseas.

Additional Secretary to the President, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage stated that repatriation flights will be temporarily halted with effect from July 14.

Special repatriation flights operated by SriLankan Airlines carrying 234 passengers from England and 229 from Australia had reached the island today (11).

These include Sri Lankan students and migrant workers who were stranded in those countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.