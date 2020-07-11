COVID-19 patients count hits 2,464 with five fresh cases

-

Five fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, increasing the total number of patients to 2,464.

These patients are identified as close associates of the virus-positive inmates at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu.

The Department of Government Information said two of them are reported from Welikanda and one each from Rajanganaya, Habaraduwa and Lankapura.

Further, four returnees from the United Arab Emirates and one from Kuwait tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier today (11). Accordingly, 10 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected so far within the day.

Out of the total cases count, 473 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while 1,980 patients returned to health.