Six fmr Sanasa Society officials arrested over Rs. 708 M financial fraud

-

Former Deputy General Manager and 05 former Directors of Gampaha District Sanasa Society have been arrested over financial fraud.

The arrest was made pertaining to the investigations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in this regard, the Police media said.

It is reported that the suspects had given permission to grant a total of nearly Rs. 708 million belonging to the Sanasa Society of Gampaha District to a private company from 2011 to 2016.

The arrestees, aged 55, 62, 65, 75 and 81 are residents of Minuwangoda, Gampaha, Kotugoda, Wattala, Badalgama and Kotadeniyawa areas.

They were remanded until the 14th of July after being produced before Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (11).