COVID-19: Four new cases detected from Rajanganaya

Another four fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, increasing the total number of patients to 2,468.

These patients were confirmed from the area of Rajanganaya, the Department of Government Information said. They have been identified as close associates of the virus-positive inmates at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu.

Further, four returnees from the United Arab Emirates and one from Kuwait tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier today (11).

In addition, two other patients were reported from Welikanda and one each from Rajanganaya, Habaraduwa and Lankapura. These cases were also confirmed to be close associates of the Kandakady Rehabilitation Centre’s inmates who had contracted the disease.

Thereby, 14 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected so far within the day.

Out of the total cases count, 477 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while 1,980 patients returned to health.