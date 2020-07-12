Cases soar to 2,511 as 43 more test positive for COVID-19

-

Sri Lanka has confirmed 43 more fresh cases of COVID-19 as at 11.50 pm on Saturday (11), increasing the total number of patients to 2,511.

Thirteen patients have been detected from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu and the rest of the 30 cases are close associates of the former, the Department of Government Information said.

Further, four returnees from the United Arab Emirates and one from Kuwait, who are under quarantine, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday (11).

In addition, 02 patients from Welikanda, 05 from Rajanganaya and one each from Habaraduwa and Lankapura were identified. These cases were also confirmed to be close associates of the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre’s inmates who had contracted the disease.

Thereby, 57 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected within the day.

Out of the total cases count, 520 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while 1,980 patients returned to health.