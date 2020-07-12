PM requests all SLPP candidates to follow health guidelines during campaigns

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Leader Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has requested all SLPP candidates to follow COVID-19 health guidelines during the general election campaign, stated SLPP Media.

This is in the wake of more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 positive cases being detected in the country within the past several days.

General Election 2020 is scheduled to be held on August 05, 2020.