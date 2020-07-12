Three cops involved in Lunawa shooting interdicted

-

Three police officers involved in the Lunawa shooting incident where a man was killed has been interdicted following investigations, stated the Police Media Division.

A Police Sergeant and the two Police Constables have been interdicted in this manner by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne.

These steps have been taken in view of the findings of the internal investigations carried out by the Mount Lavinia Senior Superintendent of Police into the incident, stated Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.

On July 10, a 39-year-old fisherman was shot dead by officers of the Angulana Police Station during an altercation at a roadblock in Lunawa, Moratuwa.



The post-mortem was carried out yesterday (11) at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, which revealed that the fisherman in question had been shot in the head.

Residents have charged that the police officers had been drunk at the time of the incident.