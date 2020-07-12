All SLPP propaganda rallies temporarily cancelled

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to temporarily cancel all its propaganda rallies by the party and its alliance, stated the General Secretary of SLPP.

The directives have been issued by Founder of SLPP Basil Rajapaksa, the statement by Attorney at Law Sagara Kariyawasam read.

Accordingly, the SLPP rallies scheduled to be held on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of July with the participation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have been canceled.

Basil Rajapaksa has further requested SLPP candidates to limit their meetings and small-scale rallies as well.

However, if they are to hold small-scale meetings, they must strictly following guidelines issued by health sectors, the statement read.