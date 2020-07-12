Four new COVID-19 cases from Rajanganaya

-

Another four more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

The latest cases have been reported from the Rajanganaya area in Anuradhapura.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus-positive cases in the country has moved to 2,515 cases.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 524 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, 1,980 virus-infected patients have regained health and discharged from their hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the coronavirus so far.