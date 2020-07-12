COVID-19: Another patient discharged upon recovery

-

One more patient who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 infection has regained their health, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the count of recoveries in Sri Lanka has moved to 1,981 cases.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country so far has increased to 2,515.

As per a tally of the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry, 523 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.