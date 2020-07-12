Coronavirus: 90 new positive cases identified

-

Another 90 persons have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Among the latest cases, 76 of them are persons transferred from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center to the Senapura Rehabilitation Center.

The remaining 14 are persons who closely associated them, according to the Department of Government Information.

Thereby, the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the country has soared to 2,605 cases.

A total of 613 active cases are under medical care selected hospitals across the country.

The number of recoveries in the country moved to 1,981 with another patient being discharged upon recovery today (12).

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.