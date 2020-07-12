Will close schools, educational institutes if situation worsens  Education Min.

-

The Ministry of Education states that the ministry is closely monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry stated that there will be no hesitation to shut down all schools and educational institutions to ensure the health safety of all, should the situation in the country worsen.

The Ministry stated that it is paying close attention to ensure the health of all involved in the education system including students, teachers, principals, and other educational staff.

Accordingly, on the instructions of Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma, steps have been taken to establish an information center in collaboration with the Provincial Directors of Education and Health Promotion Officers, the Ministry of Education said.

Further, the Ministry stated that the education officials may submit their information in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak in their workplace or area through the following means:

Hotline: 1988

Fax: 0112 785 818

email: info@moe.gov.lk