More Sri Lankans return from Maldives

More Sri Lankans who had been stranded in the Maldives have returned to the island today (12).

The SriLankan Airlines charter flight carrying 185 Sri Lankans arrived from the Male Airport.

Reportedly, the returnees had been employed in the tourist hotel industry in the Maldives.

The passengers had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport at around 11.30 am this morning.

All returning passengers had been subjected to PCR testing at the newly built-medical laboratory in BIA, stated Ada Derana reporter.

They will be temporarily stationed at hotels near the airport until the results of the tests are in.