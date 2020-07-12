All govt. schools closed until July 17

July 12, 2020   07:08 pm

The Ministry of Education has decided that all government schools will be closed from the 13th to the 17th of July, stated the Media Division of the Ministry.

The decision has been taken following a discussion between Minister Dullas Alahapperuma and education officials.

Accordingly, considering the guidelines of the health and safety sectors, it has been decided to give one week leave to all schools and pirivenas on the island to monitor the adverse conditions that may occur in the school sector.

The Ministry of Education expects that this decision will be followed by all private schools, international schools, and tuition classes as well.

However, it is the responsibility of the principals of relevant schools to accommodate the postal voting process on the scheduled dates, the Ministry further said.

