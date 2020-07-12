Coronavirus count in Sri Lanka climbs to 2,612

-

Five arrivals from Belarus have tested positive for COVID-19 raising the total number of cases reported in the country.

Thereby the tally of virus-positive cases in Sri Lanka is now at 2,612, stated the Department of Government Information.

A total of 620 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care, as per a tally of the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the total figure of recoveries in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,981.

The country has confirmed 11 deaths due to the virus infection.