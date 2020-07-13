-

Total COVID-19 infections detected so far in Sri Lanka hit 2,617 late on Sunday night (12), according to the Ministry of Health.

The latest cases include 2 residents from Rajanganaya area, who had been in close contact with a virus-positive inmate at the Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu as well as 02 arrivals from Bangladesh and one from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Department of Government Information said.

In addition, 05 arrivals from Belarus, 02 sailors who arrived from Iran, 76 inmates who were transferred to Senapura Rehabilitation Centre from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, 14 associates of virus-positive inmates of the rehab centre and 04 others from Rajanganaya area tested positive for the virus earlier on Sunday.

Thereby, a total of 106 persons were confirmed novel coronavirus positive within the day.

The Epidemiology Unit says 625 active COVID-19 cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the number of patients who recovered from the disease has increased to 1,981.

Sri Lanka witnessed a total f 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.