Repatriation of Sri Lankans temporarily halted from tomorrow

July 13, 2020   11:46 am

It has been decided to temporarily suspend the repatriation of Sri Lankan nationals who are stranded overseas from tomorrow (14).

Additional Secretary to the President, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage stated that this decision was taken considering the limited availability at quarantine centers.

With the detection of a new cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center, steps have been taken to immediately quarantine their associates.

