Unawatuna Sub Railway Station closed over COVID-19 scare

July 13, 2020   12:34 pm

The Sub Railway Station in Unawatuna has been temporarily closed off, stated the Department of Railways.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure as its stationmaster had closely associated a COVID-19 infected person.

However, the relevant stationmaster had tested negative in PCR testing, stated the Unawatuna pUblic Health Inspector D. Y. Lakshan.

The stationmaster had reportedly associated a COVID-19 infected resident of Habaraduwa, who had returned from service at Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

Despite testing negative, the stationmaster has been directed for 14 days of self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Unawatuna Sub Railway Station was disinfected this morning (13).

