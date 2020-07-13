Four suspects arrested with over 128 kg of Kerala Cannabis

-

Police have seized a total of 128 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis in raids carried out in several areas in the country.

Along with the cannabis, four suspects also have been apprehended, stated the Police Media Division.

Accordingly, two suspects have been arrested with over 124 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis in a raid carried out at Warathole Road in the Vadukkotte Police Division last midnight (12).

Upon inspection of two persons on bicycles, 124 kilograms and 750 grams of cannabis were found concealed in two bags of fertilizer.

The arrestees are residents of the Sulipuram area, aged 37 and 40, said the Police.

The suspects are to be produced before the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court today (13).

Meanwhile, another 4 kilograms and 130 grams of Kerala Cannabis being transported on a van have been seized near the Thoppuwa Bridge in Kochchikade at around 7.10 pm last night (12).

Two suspects, aged 27 and 38, from Lihiriyagama, have been arrested along with the haul of Cannabis.

They will be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today.