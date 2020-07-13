Mawanella Buddhist statue vandals further remanded

Mawanella Buddhist statue vandals further remanded

July 13, 2020   03:51 pm

-

Thirty-six suspects arrested for allegedly vandalizing several Buddhist statues in the Mawanella area have been further remanded until July 27.

The Mawanella Magistrate delivered the order when the suspects were produced before the court today (13).

Sixteen of the suspects are currently detained at the Kegalle Prison while another 13 are at the Pallekele Remand Prison.

The suspects were taken into custody following the investigations carried out in January 2019.

Interrogations into these suspects, who were arrested last December, had led to the seizure of 100kg of explosives in the Wanathawilluwa area.

Two main two suspects linked to the Mawanella vandalism were arrested following the Easter Day attacks.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories