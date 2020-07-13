COVID-19: 14 more from Kandakadu rehab center test positive

-

Fourteen new coronavirus-positive cases have been reported in the country, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Reportedly, the latest cases have been identified from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in East Kandakadu.

The new cases have brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka to 2,631.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry, 639 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

The count of recoveries in the country currently stands at 1,981 cases.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.