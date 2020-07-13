Petition challenging cremation of COVID-19 victims to be considered on Sept 09

July 13, 2020   06:17 pm

-

Fundamental Rights petition filed against cremation of persons deceased from the COVID-19 virus is a violation of their fundamental rights has been set for consideration on September 09.

Supreme Court judge bench comprised of Justices Priyantha Jayawardena and Yasantha Kodagoda heard the petition today (13).

The petition was lodged by former Minister and Leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Rishad Bathiudeen, former MPs Seyed Ameer Ali, Abdullah Mohamed Mahroof, and Hussein Ahamed Bhaila.

The Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Director General of Health Services, Secretary of the Ministry of Health, and the Attorney General have been cited as its respondents.

The petitioners have argued that there is no scientific evidence to support the conclusion that cremation is safer than burial to prevent the infection from the coronavirus.

