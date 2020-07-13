Two more COVID-19 patients add to case tally

July 13, 2020   09:58 pm

Another two individuals are confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, stated the Ministry of Health.

They have been identified to be close associates of the first COVID-19 positive patient from Rajanganaya.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka now stands at 2,644 cases.

A total of 652 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care, as per a tally of the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the total figure of recoveries in Sri Lanka is at 1,981.

The country has confirmed 11 deaths due to the virus infection.

