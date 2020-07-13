Coronavirus case count in Sri Lanka at 2,646

July 13, 2020   11:31 pm

Two foreign arrivals have pushed the coronavirus case count in Sri Lanka to 2,646 cases, the Department of Government Information said.

The new cases have been detected among the recent arrivals from the Maldives, confirmed the Department.

Currently, 654 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care, as per a tally of the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

The total figure of recoveries in Sri Lanka is at 1,981.

The country has confirmed 11 deaths due to the virus infection.

