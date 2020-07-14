Outgoing Navy Chief promoted to the rank of Admiral

July 14, 2020   07:03 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has promoted the Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva to the rank of Admiral.

The promotion will be in effect from today (14), the spokesperson of the Navy Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said.

Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva is due to retire on tomorrow (15) following a 36-year long service in Sri Lanka Navy.

He took charge as the 23rd Commander of the Navy on the 01st of January 2019 and was promoted from the rank of Rear Admiral to the 3-star rank of Vice Admiral on the same day.

The Outgoing Navy Chief is scheduled to call on the President, the commanders of the Army and the Air Force and the Police Chief today.

He also paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees on Monday (13).

