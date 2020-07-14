519 positive cases from Kandakadu COVID-19 cluster so far

-

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 2,646 positive cases of COVID-19 as of last night (13) following the detection of 29 fresh cases.

The new cluster that sprung from Kandakadu has thus far identified a total of 519 new coronavirus patients after an inmate who was transferred to the Welikada Prison from Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu tested positive.

The Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says 440 of these infections are inmates of the rehabilitation centre in Kandakadu.

He added that 63 of the cases from this COVID-19 cluster are staff members of this rehabilitation centre.

Meanwhile, 16 novel coronavirus patients, identified as contacts of the virus-positive cases of the Kandakadu cluster, were found from Rajanganaya area.