Fairly heavy rainfall possible in some areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Southern and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height.

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.