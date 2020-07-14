-

Three more naval personnel have been discharged from hospitals upon recovery from COVID-19 disease.

This new development has brought the total number of recoveries from the Navy coronavirus cluster to 898.

These sailors were discharged after returning to health from the disease as confirmed by the random PCR test conducted during treatment, according to the Navy.

Further, these discharged navy men have been instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions.