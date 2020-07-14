285 Sri Lankans stranded in Jordan repatriated

July 14, 2020   10:54 am

A group of nearly 285 Sri Lankans, who were stranded in Jordan following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, have been repatriated to the island.

They were brought back from Amman – the capital of Jordan – in a flight belonging to the national carrier SriLankan Airlines.

The flight, UL-1506, touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 4.00 am this morning (14).

These returnees, who were employed in Jordan, have been directed to PCR testing, upon their arrival at the airport.


However, Sri Lanka has decided to temporarily suspend the repatriation of Sri Lankan nationals who are stranded overseas from today (14).

Additional Secretary to the President, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage said the decision was taken due to the limited availability at quarantine centres.

