More COVID-19 recoveries hike tally

July 14, 2020   01:26 pm

Seven more patients who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 infection have regained their health, stated the Ministry of Health.

The recovered persons have been discharged from their respective hospitals today (14).

This brings the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,988 cases.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus-positive cases detected in the country stands at 2,646 cases.

Currently, 647 among them are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.

