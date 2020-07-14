Prison inmate dies after falling over Negombo Hospital building

Prison inmate dies after falling over Negombo Hospital building

July 14, 2020   02:37 pm

-

A prison inmate has died after falling over the 8th floor of a building at the District General Hospital in Negombo while trying to escape police custody.

The inmate in question, who had been charged with drug trafficking, was held at the Negombo Prison before and recently admitted to the hospital for a PCR test.

It was reported that he had tried to flee from the two police officers who were on guard last night (13).

However, he had fallen over the 8th of the building during his escape attempt.

Negombo Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories