Three returnees take COVID-19 cases count to 2,649

Total COVID-19 infections detected so far in Sri Lanka hit 2,649 today (14), according to the Ministry of Health.

The three fresh cases have been identified as returnees from Oman who are under quarantine, the Department of Government Information said.

The Epidemiology Unit says 654 active COVID-19 cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the number recoveries from the disease increased to 1,988 earlier today as seven patients were discharged from Infectious Disease Hospital (01), Iranawila Hospital (02) and Minuwangoda Base Hospital (04).

Sri Lanka witnessed a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.