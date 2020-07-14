COVID-19: Two fresh cases from Rajanganaya and Lankapura

-

Total COVID-19 infections confirmed so far in Sri Lanka increased to 2,651 this afternoon (14) following the detection of two fresh cases, says the Ministry of Health.

The latest cases are close contacts of the patients detected from the COVID-19 cluster linked to Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre. They are reported from Rajanganaya and Lankapura in Polonnaruwa, according to the Department of Government Information.

The Epidemiology Unit says 656 active COVID-19 cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the number recoveries from the disease increased to 1,988 earlier today as seven patients were discharged from Infectious Disease Hospital (01), Iranawila Hospital (02) and Minuwangoda Base Hospital (04).

Sri Lanka witnessed a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.