AG directs to obtain statements from Ravi, Arjun Aloysius

The Attorney General has directed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to record statements from several individuals including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, and Owner of Perpetual Treasuries Ltd Arjun Aloysius.

This is over the 2016 Bond auctions, stated the Coordination Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

Acting IGP C. D. Wickramaratne is to submit the recorded statements before the 25th of July, 2020.